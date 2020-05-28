Court denies request to revive US pipeline permit program

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A U.S. appeals court has turned down a request by the Trump administration to revive a permit program for new oil and gas pipelines that was canceled by a lower court. The case originated with a challenge to the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to the U.S. but has affected oil and gas pipeline proposals across the nation. Government attorneys had argued the cancellation of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit program would hamper construction of pipelines needed to deliver fuel to power plants and other destinations. The permit allows construction of pipelines across wetlands and other water bodies with minimal review if they meet certain criteria.

