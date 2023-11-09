Court records identify suspect in San Benito shooting involving U.S. Marshals

Court records have identified the suspect involved in a shooting with the U.S. Marshals in San Benito.

On Oct. 31, U.S. Marshals were executing an arrest warrant at a residence for Carlos Abrego Jr. He was wanted by the Cameron County Sheriff's Office for burglary of habitation, according to records.

Officers entered the residence and found Abrego inside a bedroom.

Court records say Abrego had a gun between his knees, and the barrel of the gun was pointing at officers. Shots were fired and Abrego was struck multiple times.

Abrego was transported to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

San Benito police assisted with securing the perimeter around the residence, but were not involved in the shooting.