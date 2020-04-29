COVID-19 diagnoses, fatalities continue to climb in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The number of reported illnesses diagnosed as caused by the new coronavirus continues to climb, as does the death count. The cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reported to state health officials increased in number by about 1,000 Wednesday to 27,054, with 1,702 now in Texas hospitals. The number of COVID-19-related deaths reported to the state rose by 42 to 732. The number of infections is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.