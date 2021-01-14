COVID-19 vaccine distributions continue in Hidalgo County

1,000 people received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at the PSJA Early College High School on Wednesday, as Hidalgo County continues to push mass vaccinations efforts.

"We're actually doing two 1,000 pod sites tomorrow," Hidalgo County Health and Human Services Chief Administrative Officer Eduardo "Eddie" Olivares said. "One here at PSJA and another one in La Joya school district."

Both the PSJA Early College High School and Juarez Lincoln Lincoln High School locations will begin vaccination distribution at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

Olivares said the county would like to continue the mass vaccinations but that depends on the state.

"Allocations are made by the state," Olivares said. "We do not know what we are going to get. We were assigned as a hub by the state of Texas."

Watch the video for the full story.