Cowboys give insight into current state of Micah Parsons contract extension talks

The 2025 Cowboys training camp is underway in California, and the Channel 5 Sports team is bringing you coverage from there.

The Cowboys arrived on Sunday, and for the second straight year, the biggest story at the start of the training camp is a potential holdout for one of the their superstar players

This year, it’s the biggest star on the defense — and maybe the best player on the team — in Micah Parsons seeking a contract extension. Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

According to comments from the team and multiple reports, Micah Parsons is in Oxnard. However, the team was non-committal on whether or not Parsons would be participating during practice.

Holding in for players in the NFL — players show up to training camp to avoid fines but don’t participate — has become a trend in recent years as opposed to holding out.

In their press conference, Owner Jerry Jones and Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer both expressed their appreciation for Parsons being present in Oxnard ahead of the first practice.

“If you're in that price range, leadership is really big... I'm appreciative of Micah being here,” Jones said.

“We know he's a great player and again, I think we're excited that he's here,” Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “We're committed to having him take that next step not just as a player but as a leader.”

As far as the state of negotiations, Co-owner Stephen Jones wouldn’t reveal exactly what the sticking point in negotiations is that is causing the two sides to thus far agree to a deal.

Stephen Jones said revealing those things in the media is “not productive.”

The Channel 5 Sports team will continue to monitor the Micah Parsons situation from Oxnard.

