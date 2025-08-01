Cowboys Micah Parsons makes trade demand to Stephen Jones

Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons has officially requested a trade, according to a post on social media.

"I no longer want to be here," Parsons said. "After repeated shots at myself and all the narratives I have made a tough decision I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally."

As part of a long post on X, Parsons highlighted the shots Jerry Jones has taken at him regarding past injuries as part of the reason for the request.

The main issue Parsons appears to have taken with the Cowboys is their negotiation tactics. Parsons says the Cowboys are holding him to "close door negotiations without my agent present" and went on to add that the Cowboys refuse to negotiate with his agent. Dallas has evidently been of the belief that they agreed to a deal when speaking directly with Parsons, and Parsons claims he wasn't aware those conversations were being considered formal negotiations.

Today's request is a far cry from what Parsons was saying a year ago in Oxnard.

"I don't think there's a better career you can have than when you have a chance to be the best with the star and retire a Cowboy," Parsons said during 2024 training camp. "The star holds so much weight and the legacy that brings... There's nothing like wearing the star when you do it the right way, so in terms of being here, I want to be here my whole life, I plan on building a house here and being in Dallas forever."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Cowboys have no comment on Parsons' trade request at this time.