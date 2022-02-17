Credit card skimmers found at Mission gas station
Mission police recently found four credit card skimmers at a Stripes gas station off the 1900 block of West Expressway 83.
Police say no one has come forward to report if they’re a victim.
The city of Mission is the third Valley city in recent weeks to discover these devices at the gas pump.
MORE COVERAGE:
More News
News Video
-
Palmhurst offering amnesty for failure to appear charges
-
Alton PD: Juvenile arrested in connection to robbery at drive-thru store
-
DSHS regional director: Another surge possible if citizens drop Covid precautions
-
Hidalgo County Thursday COVID report
-
Boys & Girls Club of San Benito temporarily closed after strong winds...