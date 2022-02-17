x

Credit card skimmers found at Mission gas station

Thursday, February 17 2022

Mission police recently found four credit card skimmers at a Stripes gas station off the 1900 block of West Expressway 83. 

Police say no one has come forward to report if they’re a victim.

The city of Mission is the third Valley city in recent weeks to discover these devices at the gas pump.

