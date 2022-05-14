Crews Working to Contain Brush Fire near Linn-San Manuel
LINN-SAN MANUEL – Dry air and strong winds is hampering firefighters working to put out a brush fire north of Edinburg.
Strong winds are making it difficult for crews to fight the fire near 281, about nine miles north of Linn-San Manuel.
Officials say the fire is not threatening any residences.
Watch the video above for further details.
