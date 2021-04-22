Crime victims honored by Mission Police Department

For about nine years now the Mission Police Department has offered support to crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week with a ceremony dedicated to them.

City leaders and first responders were among the many who gathered during the Thursday event to show their support for victims of crimes ranging from theft to homicide.

Mission police Chief Robert Dominguez says [the department] averages about 34,000 crime victim cases per year. Around 300 of them result in deaths.

"There are a lot of families who unfortunately have lost somebody," Dominguez said.

Among them was Bobbie Espericueta, the keynote speaker of the ceremony. She lost her husband, Mission Police Cpl. Jose Luis “Speedy” Espericueta Jr., in 2019 after he was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"I think crime victims like myself need a lot of support," Bobbie Espericueta said.

With ceremonies like the one held Thursday that offered support, closure and information, the Mission Police Department said they hope to see less of these violent crimes - and to help more of the people who survived.

Services like speaking with a police department liaison who can guide victims in the right direction are offered by the Mission Police Department, Dominguez added.

And although ceremonies can't bring a loved one back - it can help to show that people care.

"We want to know that our loved ones are remembered and this type of ceremony allows us to do just that," Bobbie Espericueta said.