Dave's Dozen: September 25th
WESLACO - Movement within the latest polls of Valley high school football teams from CHANNEL 5 was expected to be light. Why? CHANNEL 5's Dave Brown explains the three reasons why the Dave's Dozen rankings shook out only slightly altered from one week ago.
More News
News Video
-
Doctors urge people to avoid unnecessary COVID-19 retesting
-
Boys & Girls Club of McAllen temporarily cancels middle school programs due...
-
Brownsville city leaders turning to the state for more COVID-19 resources
-
Hidalgo County health authority: ‘You can easily be reinfected’ with COVID-19
-
DPS: Driver in deadly hit-and-run crash turns himself in, arrested on manslaughter...