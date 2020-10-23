Deadline for ballot by mail application is Oct. 23

The deadline to apply for ballot by mail is Friday.

In person early voting ends on Oct. 30, but there is still time to apply for a ballot by mail.

Friday, Oct. 23 is the last day to submit a ballot-by-mail application and it must be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order to be counted.

“We have surpassed 2016 which was the highest voter turnout both in personal appearance and by ballot by mail,” Yvonne Ramon, Hidalgo County Election Administrator said.

Remi Garza, Cameron County elections administrator said Cameron County is reporting the same.

“We’ve been surprised to see 53,000 people early for this election. We’re just 10,000 votes shy of what was casted during the early voting period in 2016 which was one of highest turnouts," Garza said.

Starr, Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron county election officials are also reporting an increase in first time registered voters. Reporting that the majority of new voters are recent high school graduates.

All election departments are accepting applications in person Friday until 5pm, except the Hidalgo County Election Department. Hidalgo County will accept applications until 7pm.

Watch the video for the full story.