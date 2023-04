Deadly auto-pedestrian accident in Harlingen under investigation

Harlingen police are investigating a deadly accident between a vehicle and a person crossing the street.

The accident occurred at north Ed Carey and Pease Street. Officers say a red pickup truck hit a woman while she was in the crosswalk. Police say the driver did stop to help.

The victim, identified as 73-year-old San Juana Benavides Sanchez, died at the hospital.

Police haven't said if the driver is facing any charges.