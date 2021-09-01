Debate over masks in classrooms continues at McAllen ISD

The debate over masks in classrooms continues at the McAllen Independent School District.

During the McAllen ISD board meeting Tuesday night, several people spoke against the district's mask mandate.

Laura Gutierrez is among those who criticize the mask mandate comparing it to the holocaust.

"Have you forgotten history? Have you forgotten Nazi Germany?" Gutierrez said. "Have you forgotten the Nuremberg trials? Are you OK with giving up our freedom? Well, I am not."

Elementary school teacher and President of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) in McAllen Silvia Tanguma phoned into Tuesday's meeting.

Tanguma told members of the board employees have not been complying with the mask mandate. She says the statements before her from those with anti-mask viewpoints are members of the community she's trying to ignore.

"As adults, we have to realize that these young children that are in school under 16 that they cannot get vaccinated they don't have that option."

As a teacher, she hopes parents know she's doing what she can by being vaccinated and masking up.