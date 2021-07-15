x

Delta variant confirmed in Tamaulipas

Thursday, July 15 2021
By: KRGV Digital Staff

State health officials in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas confirmed that five people tested positive for the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The people who tested positive were a 55-year-old man, a 63-year-old woman, a 42-year-old woman, a 79-year-old man, and another 63-year-old woman in the municipalities of Matamoros, Reynosa, Ciudad Victoria and Tampico, according to a Thursday news release from the Secretary of Health of Tamaulipas.

The Tamaulipas government and Ministry of Health are working to identify other suspected cases.

