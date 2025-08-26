Deputies seeking family of man found dead in rural Edinburg

Angel Reyes Soliz . Photo credit: Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the family of an 83-year-old man who was pronounced dead after he was found in a vacant lot in rural Edinburg.

Angel Reyes Soliz was found unresponsive Friday shortly after 7 p.m. in a vacant lot near the intersection of Highway 107 and Sunflower Road in rural Edinburg, according to a news release.

Soliz was pronounced dead after he was hospitalized.

A news release describes Soliz as being 5’ 6” tall and weighing 122 pounds.

According to the news release, investigators believe Soliz is from the La Blanca community, but attempts to locate his relatives have been unsuccessful.

“Identifying and locating Mr. Soliz’s family is a necessary step in the process of releasing his body and ensuring he receives a proper burial,” the news release states.

Anyone with Information about Angel Reyes Soliz and his relatives is urged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 956-383-8114.