Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan a Bite, la salamandra tigre!

2 days 9 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, April 14 2023 Apr 14, 2023 April 14, 2023 8:54 PM April 14, 2023 in Noticias RGV
By: Nicolas Quintero

Hoy nos visitó la salamandra tigre, Bite, desde el zoológico local, Gladys Porter.

Vea el video para conocer más sobre su especie.

