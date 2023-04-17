Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan a Bite, la salamandra tigre!
Hoy nos visitó la salamandra tigre, Bite, desde el zoológico local, Gladys Porter.
Vea el video para conocer más sobre su especie.
