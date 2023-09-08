x

Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan acerca de la tortuga de caja adornada!

Friday, September 08 2023 in Noticias RGV - La Entrevista
By: Nicolas Quintero

En Desde el Zoológico, nos visita la tortuga de caja adornada, una especie de tortuga común en el Valle de Río Grande.

Vea el video para el informe completo.

