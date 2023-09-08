Desde el Zoológico: ¡Conozcan acerca de la tortuga de caja adornada!
En Desde el Zoológico, nos visita la tortuga de caja adornada, una especie de tortuga común en el Valle de Río Grande.
Vea el video para el informe completo.
