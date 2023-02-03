Despite protests, Sharyland ISD names new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary

An interim principal was selected for an elementary school with the Sharyland Independent School District that has been the center of several protests in the last week.

Elizabeth Gongora, a school administrator with 29 years of experience in public education, was selected as the new interim principal for Harry Shimotsu Elementary, according to a news release.

Over the past week, parents and students have been protesting the district's decision to reassign the previous principal, Anthony Limon, who is now serving as the head of instruction at B.L Gray Middle School.

Gongora will begin her new role effective immediately.

