Detained Valley Woman Delivering Gifts to Migrant Children Released from MX Custody

WESLACO – The Valley woman delivering toys to migrants and detained by Mexican authorities after a box of ammunition was discovered in her vehicle at Gateway International Bridge was released from custody last night, according to her husband.

In an interview with the parents of Anamichelle Castellano, they described the box of bullets as small and forgotten in the car after a hunting trip a couple of weeks prior to her border visit.

Mexican authorities detained her due to the illegal crossing of ammunition into the country.

Her husband, Jehu Castellano, tells CHANNEL 5 NEWS his wife was released from custody after they paid a fee of about $3,000.