DHR Health distributes 11,000 wristbands for COVID-19 vaccine

All 11,000 wristbands for people to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine were accounted for before distribution began Monday.

DHR Health distributed the wristbands at the Edinburg Motorsports Park, located on 15920 US-281. The distribution was set to start at 7:30 a.m. – but all the wristbands were accounted for before 6 a.m.

Hospital officials say they were concerned about traffic buildup on Frontage Road along the 281 north of Edinburg. They're planning to make changes before scheduling the next mass distribution.

Of the people who received a wristband, the hospital plans to vaccinate 1,800 of them per day starting Wednesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 23.

Those who didn’t receive a wristband can still contact DHR Health to schedule an appointment at 956-362-6843.