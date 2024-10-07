DHR Health fashion show raising breast cancer awareness
DHR Health is participating in breast cancer awareness month with an upcoming fashion show and gala.
The DHR Health Breast Reconstructive Awareness Fashion Show and Gala is set for Wednesday, Oct. 16 at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
For more information, watch the video above and call 956-362-3140 to RSVP.
