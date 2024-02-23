DHR Health launches interactive donor registration kiosk

According to DHR Health, there is a big need for organ donors in the Rio Grande Valley.

More than a thousand people are waiting for a transplant in the area.

“The cause of kidney disease is diabetes and hypertension, and unfortunately we don't have the culture to donate,” DHR Health transplant nephrologist Dr. Jose Valdes said.

DHR Health has made organ donor registration easy.

On Thursday, they installed a new, interactive donor registration kiosk in the main lobby of their hospital.

“That has some great information on organ donation, the importance of different questions you might have,” DHR Health director of patient experience Christie Esparza said.

On the kiosk, you can also find personal stories of living and deceased donors.

Watch the video above for the full story.