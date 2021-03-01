x

DHR Health now taking calls for first dose vaccination registration

By: KRGV Digital
Photo credit: DHR Health

Pre-registration for first dose vaccinations in Edinburg is now open. 

DHR Health's COVID-19 Call Center is now taking calls for those who are 65 years and older, or with serious medical conditions, who would like to register or the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. 

To register, call 956-362-6843. 

Those who obtain a wristband will be able to receive their vaccine on the following days at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance located at 118 Paseo del Prado in Edinburg:

  • Wednesday, March 3: 7AM-7PM (orange)
  • Thursday, March 4: 7AM-7PM (purple)
  • Friday, March 5: 7AM-7PM (green)
  • Sunday, March 7: 7AM-7PM (red)
  • Monday, March 8: 7AM-7PM (yellow)
  • Tuesday, March 9: 7AM-7PM (blue)

Posted by DHR Health on Monday, March 1, 2021
