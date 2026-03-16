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Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win

By: KJ Doyle

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Highlights from the Harlingen girls soccer team's 8-0 victory over San Benito to complete the team's perfect regular season.

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Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular...
Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
Highlights from the Harlingen girls soccer team's 8-0 victory over San Benito to complete the team's perfect regular season. More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 13 2026 Mar 13, 2026 Friday, March 13, 2026 10:10:00 PM CDT March 13, 2026
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