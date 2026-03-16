Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
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Highlights from the Harlingen girls soccer team's 8-0 victory over San Benito to complete the team's perfect regular season.
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Highlights from the Harlingen girls soccer team's 8-0 victory over San Benito to complete the team's perfect regular season. More >>
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Harlingen Lady Cards soccer completes perfect regular season with 8-0 win
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