DHR-Health orders new COVID-19 booster shots

DHR-Health has pre-ordered 12,000 shots of the new COVID-19 booster vaccines that now targets the Omicron strain.

The hospital ordered 9,000 doses of Pfizer's new vaccine and 3,000 doses of Moderna's.

The new COVID-19 boosters are waiting for authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We are going to start there, and we'll see what the community demand is," DHR-Health Director of Emergency Management Sherri Abendroth said. "We anticipate hopefully will have the vaccine by Wednesday of next week."

The Food and Drug Administration issued emergency use authorization for the shots on Wednesday.