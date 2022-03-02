DHR Health weighs in on CDC's new mask guidance

DHR Health officials say they stand behind the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated mask guidelines.

"We strongly endorse CDC's recommendations and request that people in the Valley use their personal discretion in the use of mask in indoor and public settings," said Dr. Sohail Rao, President and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development. "This is particularly important for individuals who are unvaccinated and/or immunocompromised and are at high risk for getting infected with SARS-CoV-2."

Last week, the CDC announced a new set of measures for communities where COVID-19 is easing its grip, focusing more on hospitalization and less on positive test results.

