Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths and 16 positive cases

Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 16 positive cases of COVID-19.

The three people who died were unvaccinated against the virus, according to the Cameron County Health Department. The youngest person who died was a woman in her 60s from Brownsville.

Since the pandemic began, 2,187 people have died due to the coronavirus in Cameron County.

Of the 16 positive cases reported in the county, seven were confirmed reports based on PCR testing, and nine were probable reports based on antigen testing. The county did not receive any self-reports from at-home COVID-19 testing.

The seven confirmed cases are in the following age groups:

Age: 0-19 Age: 20-29 Age: 30-39 Age: 40-49 Age: 50-59 Age: 60-69 Age: 70+ 2 people 0 people 4 people 0 people 1 people 0 people 0 people

Vaccination efforts continue across Cameron County; currently, 84.80% of the population, five years and older, is fully vaccinated.