Brownsville ISD lifts mask mandate, effective March 7
The Brownsville Independent School District on Wednesday announced it will lift its mask mandate.
Effective Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional and encouraged at Brownsville ISD.
The district made the move "after careful consideration and due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases," according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez.
The district said it will continue to follow safety protocols, which include:
- • Face masks are ENCOURAGED
- • Ensure six feet of social distancing as much as possible
- • Handwashing and sanitizing protocols
- • For individuals who are not fully vaccinated or have a compromised immune system, wearing a mask and social distancing are highly recommended; and
- • For individuals who test positive, you are required to quarantine for five (5) days and wear a mask for an additional five (5) days; refer to COVID-19 Flow Chart.
More News
News Video
-
Monica De La Cruz projected to win Republican nomination in District 15...
-
Unofficial election results: Vicente Gonzalez, Mayra Flores win nominations in District 34...
-
Cisneros, Rep. Cuellar head to runoff in Texas
-
Terry Palacios wins Democratic nomination in Hidalgo County Democratic district attorney race
-
Esmeralda Flores wins Republican nomination in Hidalgo County judge race