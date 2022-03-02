Brownsville ISD lifts mask mandate, effective March 7

MGN Online: Pexels

The Brownsville Independent School District on Wednesday announced it will lift its mask mandate.

Effective Monday, March 7, face masks will be optional and encouraged at Brownsville ISD.

The district made the move "after careful consideration and due to the decrease in COVID-19 cases," according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Rene Gutierrez.

The district said it will continue to follow safety protocols, which include: