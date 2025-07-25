DHR Health Women's hospital celebrates 150,000th delivery

DHR Health Women’s Hospital celebrated its 150,000th delivery in a Thursday ceremony.

The delivery milestone reflects the deep trust families have placed in the hospital since it opened 17 years ago, a news release stated.

Jessica Garza was the woman who delivered the 150,000th baby. She said she was in labor for 14 hours and is grateful for the staff.

“It's for sure history for [my son] where I can go back and tell him ‘you were the 150,000th baby born at DHR,’” Garza said.

The hospital is the Rio Grande Valley’s first and only designated Level IV Maternal Facility, the news release stated.