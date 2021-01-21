Differences between President Joe Biden and Barrack Obama's inaugurations

The inauguration of President Joe Biden Wednesday looked much different from past ceremonies.

Back in 2009 for Barrack Obama's inauguration, low temperatures didn’t keep more than 2 million people from crowding the National Mall. But Biden's inauguration was different.

It wasn’t the weather that kept the crowds away, but a raging pandemic, coupled with threats of violence. Crowds were told to stay home.

And just as with President Obama’s inauguration, in which he was cautioned against taking the “walk” along Pennsylvania Avenue as the first African-American president, Biden was also warned.

Watch the video above for the full story.