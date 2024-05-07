District moving forward with consolidation plan, Brownsville ISD superintendent says

The Brownsville Independent School District's school renaming committee will meet to unveil a list of new names for the schools of the district's consolidation plan.

The school board had previously voted to close down three elementary schools in April. Those students would be moved to three other schools.

Last week, school board member Carlos Elizondo motioned to keep the schools open by using $30 million in grant money to fund them.

An agenda item for the meeting calls for a discussion to use the federal funds to keep the schools open. Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez spoke with Channel 5 News prior to the meeting and said the federal funds can't be used to operate schools.

Sanchez added that the district's plan to close and consolidate the schools is moving forward.

"Obviously the process is we put it on the agenda, the board member who brought that forward will discuss that with the rest of the board and see if there's interest,” Chavez said. “I'm not anticipating any interest in opening that box up, opening that decision up with regards to retracting that decision on school consolidation. So, we're moving forward."

Final picks on the new names are expected in June. The meeting is set for Tuesday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m.