Doctor: Getting retested for COVID-19 without symptoms could prolong self-isolation

People who contracted coronavirus could have prolonged time in self-isolation after contact tracing, test requests and results are experiencing delays.



Department of State Health Services Regional Director, Dr. Emily Prot explains there are two ways to get back to work.

“One is going by symptoms and you would have to be released by a physician or local public health officials. The second one is the test based,” Prot said.

Dr. Prot says those who re-test to get cleared could potentially extend their isolation timeline.



She explains people can have remnants or pieces of virus in their nasopharynx that are still picked up by PCR and could result in a positive diagnosis.

Prot also says those leftover pieces of the virus are not spreadable.



