Doctors urge coronavirus survivors to get vaccinated ahead of flu season

As flu season sets in, doctors stress getting the annual flu-shot is always recommended. whether you've had COVID-19 or not.

Dr. Marissa Gomez-Martinez is a medical director for DHR's ECISD school-based Health Center and a physician advisor with DHRHealth's Urgent Care. She says if COVID patients aren't up to date with their vaccines it can lead to bigger problems.

"I have seen a lot of patients with COVID. And those who have recovered, not all of them are completely well. There are several of them with lingering respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath, chest pain,"said Dr. Gomez-Martinez. "Those respiratory symptoms that they can have that are lingering can definitely be exasperated or worsened by a case of influenza."

