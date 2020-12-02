Documents reveal Justice Department is investigating cash-for-pardon scheme
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Justice Department is investigating a secret scheme to lobby White House officials for a pardon as well as a related plot to offer a hefty political contribution in exchange for clemency.
That's according to a court document unsealed Tuesday.
Most of the information in the 18-page court order is redacted, including the identity of the people whom prosecutors are investigating and whom the proposed pardon might be intended for.
But the document from August does reveal that people are suspected of having acted to secretly lobby White House officials to secure a pardon and that, in a related scheme, a political contribution was floated in exchange for a pardon.
More News
News Video
-
RGV advocates raise awareness on World AIDS Day
-
Documents reveal Justice Department is investigating cash-for-pardon scheme
-
Spread the Warmth RGV organizes blanket drive for the needy
-
Morning weather forecast for Wed. Dec. 2, 2020
-
Hidalgo County Community Service Agency and the Food Bank RGV fighting food...