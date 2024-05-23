Donation drive continues for former Harlingen CISD student who drowned at SPI

Students and staff at Vernon Middle School honored a former classmate by collecting over $2,500 for her family on Wednesday.

The money was collected during a donation drive at the Harlingen CISD campus where Anllelith Moreno Solis attended.

Solis was the 14-year-old teen who drowned after she was after swept away by a rip current at South Padre Island early Sunday morning.

The monetary donation drive will continue on Thursday during drop off and pick up times at Vernon Middle School from 7:20 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., and 3:45 p.m. to 4:05 p.m.