Donna city leaders considering reducing police department’s budget amid revenue loss

Donna residents said they’re worried over the changes that could come with Donna’s proposed $14 million budget for the 2026 fiscal year.

The budget was discussed during a Tuesday city council meeting. At the meeting, council members discussed slashing over $1 million from the city’s police department budget in the form of longevity and retirement pay.

City leaders said the proposed reduction is due to a loss in revenue of over $2 million, Donna Mayor David Moreno said.

Moreno told Channel 5 News the majority of the loss stems from U.S. Customs and Border Protection closing the immigration processing facility that was located in Donna back in March 2025.

Despite the possible reduction, Moreno said the city does not plan to cut any pay for first responders.

“We aren't going to cut positions, we are not going to cut salaries, we're cutting the longevity pay that leads to retention and cutting retirement,” Moreno said.

After the meeting, Donna residents said they are worried that police officers will start leaving the city.

“They are cutting things that are important to the community and raising things that people can't afford to be raised,” Raquel Martinez said. “I'm concerned about my safety. Not just mine, everybody's."

During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners also discussed a proposed tax rate of .6626 cents. A hearing on the proposed tax rate was set for Monday, Sept. 15.

Donna city leaders are also considering raising water and sewer rates by 15%, leading to an increase of $13 per month for the water bill for a family of four.

The final budget is set to be adopted by Wednesday, Oct. 1.

