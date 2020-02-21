Donna colonia residents advocate for more census participation

DONNA – We’re less than a month away before 2020 census forms are mailed to our homes, and people living in colonias want to make sure they're counted.

In the colonias in Donna, which is not only one of the poorest areas in Donna, but also in the nation, women pile into a van, funded by a non-profit, to get home.

They don't have cars, but that doesn't stop them from meeting to discuss how to improve their community. These days the topic of discussion is the census.

"It's very important that everyone is counted. There are many communities where there are no resources and a lot of problems," says Emma Quintero, Donna resident.

