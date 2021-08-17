Donna doctor concerned about Valley students bringing virus home to unvaccinated parents

A Valley doctor is expressing concern after some local high school students tested positive for COVID-19 and then told him they returned to school without quarantining.

Local doctors have referred to the recent surge of COVID-19 as a “pandemic among the unvaccinated."

One of those is Dr. Michael Flores, a private practicing physician and monoclonal antibody administrator. Dr. Flores says since extracurricular activities like football, volleyball and band have started, he’s seeing what he calls the worst case scenarios among teenagers who are qualified for the vaccine, but remain unvaccinated.

“When we try to contact trace, it all goes back to the exposure in that institution by another student whose parent or the student themselves contacted the patient and said, 'Look I’m sick. You need to go get tested,'” Dr. Flores said.

Over the past few weeks, Dr. Flores has seen several unvaccinated high school students from Weslaco ISD and Donna ISD test positive for COVID-19. Instead of quarantining, some of those teens are going back to their school campuses and participating in afterschool activities, or bringing the virus home to their unvaccinated parents.

"The parents that got infected as a result, we’ve had to transfuse about three of them already,” Dr. Flores said. “Two from the same household. These are people that haven't even, that were never positive before.”

Dr. Flores says he hasn't seen this a lot, but his worst fear is more children in these circumstances acting in the same way.

“We still need to understand-- not only as parents, but as coaching, staff, an institution, administrators, teachers, daycares-- that we are still in this fight with COVID-19,” Dr. Flores said.

Channel 5 News reached out to Donna ISD and Weslaco ISD to find out if they plan to carry out contact tracing to mitigate the spread of COVID -19 and hold families and students accountable for quarantining.

Donna ISD said they do plan to carry out contact tracing.

We have not heard back from Weslaco ISD.