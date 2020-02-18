Donna ISD: 'unusual odor' at middle school was pepper spray
A student at Dora M. Sauceda Middle School in Donna used pepper spray in a hallway on Monday — prompting the school district to send students home early.
The Donna Independent School District sent students home early on Monday, citing an unusual odor. As a precaution, 11 students were examined for eye and throat irritation.
"After a thorough investigation by Donna ISD police, it was determined that a student had sprayed pepper spray in the hallway affecting students in the area," according to a statement released by district spokeswoman Sandra Quintanilla. "The student is facing disciplinary action and possible criminal charges."
