Donna ISD: 'unusual odor' at middle school was pepper spray

2 hours 31 minutes 10 seconds ago Tuesday, February 18 2020 Feb 18, 2020 February 18, 2020 11:17 AM February 18, 2020 in News

A student at Dora M. Sauceda Middle School in Donna used pepper spray in a hallway on Monday — prompting the school district to send students home early.

The Donna Independent School District sent students home early on Monday, citing an unusual odor. As a precaution, 11 students were examined for eye and throat irritation.

"After a thorough investigation by Donna ISD police, it was determined that a student had sprayed pepper spray in the hallway affecting students in the area," according to a statement released by district spokeswoman Sandra Quintanilla. "The student is facing disciplinary action and possible criminal charges."

