Students at Donna ISD middle school dismissed due to strange odor

DONNA – Students were released from a Donna school early Monday while the fire department evaluates the cause of an “unusual odor”.

According to a statement sent by Donna ISD spokeswoman Sandra Quintanilla students were released from Dora M. Sauceda Middle School as a precautionary measure.

The odor may have been the result of cleaning solutions, the statement said.

Students were released at around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

The district says they are working closely with the fire department to ensure the campus is safe for students to return Tuesday.