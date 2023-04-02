Donna man sentenced after attempting to smuggle meth on Greyhound bus

A Donna man was sentenced Wednesday to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempting to smuggle meth on a Greyhound bus, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Cesar Rocha previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic meth in March 2022.

Garza was arrested in November 2021 after luggage belonging to him was found on a Greyhound bus with one kilogram of meth on it.

The bus was traveling from Harlingen to Corpus Christi, according to a news release.

Surveillance footage showed Rocha carrying the bag at the bus station in Harlingen, and purchasing a ticket for a separate individual and putting that person on the bus with the luggage.

“Authorities discovered 12 other bus trips matching the same pattern that occurred from December 2020 to November 2021,” the release stated.

Rocha will remain in federal custody pending transfer to a prison facility.

Rocha has previous convictions of similar offenses in Tennessee and Alabama, the release added.