Donna man turns himself into police after allegedly robbing, assaulting woman

Apolinar Rodriguez (Photo courtesy of the Donna Police Department)

A Donna man turned himself into police custody after he allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman.

According to the Donna Police Department, 53-year-old Apolinar Rodriguez assaulted a woman during an altercation and forcibly took property before fleeing the scene.

Rodriguez would later turn himself in and was arrested on a robbery charge. He was also issued a protective order related to family violence, according to police.

Police said Rodriguez was arraigned and issued a $100,000 bond.