Donna North High School will soon have animal care clinic

Donna North High School will soon have their own animal care clinic.

It's part of the school's Animal Science Program and students will get a chance to learn some new skills.

"We're so excited for the students to be able to volunteer and gain their shadowing hours to be able to fulfill the CVA certification to become vet assistants," teacher Amanda Cedillo said.

The students will be assisting actual veterinarians with microchipping and vaccines. The clinic is set to start April 12.