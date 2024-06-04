Donna police identify body found in ditch
Donna police have identified the body of the man who was found dead in a ditch Monday night.
Sgt. Adrian Hooks said the man was identified as 36-year-old Abraham Cedillo, from Donna. His body was found on Church Street and Whalen Street at around 6:30 p.m.
"There is no indication of foul play, but until proven otherwise we're going to look at it as a homicide," Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero said.,
Hooks said an autopsy has been ordered on the body.
