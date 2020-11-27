Donna police officer says he was shot while driving to work

A Donna police officer reported Friday morning that he was shot while driving to work.

At about 5:18 a.m. Friday, the police officer was driving south on McColl Road near the McAllen city limits, according to information released by McAllen police Lt. Joel Morales.

A vehicle in front of the police officer stopped. A passenger exited the vehicle and shot the police officer, but the bullet did not penetrate the officer's ballistic vest, according to information released by Lt. Morales.

The McAllen Police Department is investigating the incident.

Neither Donna police Chief Gilbert Guerrero nor Donna Mayor Rick Morales could immediately be reached for comment Friday.

