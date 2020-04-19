Donna police searching for man after drive-thru robbery

Donna police are searching for a man after a robbery at a drive thru on Saturday.

It happened at the Koko Loco on Business 83 in Donna.

The masked man pulled a knife on the clerk and got away with some cash – the clerk was not injured.

The man’s bandana slipped off his face as he was trying to get away.

Anyone with information is asked to call Donna Crime Stoppers at 956-464-8477.