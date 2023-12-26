Donna police: Suspect wanted for leaving scene of deadly crash

Donna police are searching for a man who allegedly fled the scene of a deadly crash.

Ricardo Martinez, 36, allegedly caused a crash that killed 42-year-old Rosio Cabeza De Vaca and then left the scene before officers arrived.

The crash happened at the 3700 block of U.S. Business Highway 83 at around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Police said preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Nitro was traveling eastbound on U.S. Business Highway 83 when it rear-ended into a Mazda 6, which was also traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Mazda 6, identified Cabeza De Vaca, died at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Nitro, identified as Martinez, fled the scene.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call Donna police.