Donna resident killed in auto-pedestrian accident
A 60-year-old man was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Alamo.
The accident occurred at the 1300 block of west Frontage Road at around 3:47 a.m.
A spokesperson with the Alamo Police Department said Alfredo Villalpando, of Donna, was struck by a Ford F-150; he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The spokesperson said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene until officers arrived.
More News
News Video
-
Edinburg Fire Department receive new thermal imaging cameras
-
STC, Texas A&M Forest Service host wildfire training for Valley firefighters
-
Photographer's Perspective: Getting a look inside the life of a photographer
-
Monday, June 10, 2024: Spotty PM storm, temps in the 90s
-
Willacy County authorities searching for suspect who fled after vehicle pursuit