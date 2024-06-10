Donna resident killed in auto-pedestrian accident

A 60-year-old man was killed Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Alamo.

The accident occurred at the 1300 block of west Frontage Road at around 3:47 a.m.

A spokesperson with the Alamo Police Department said Alfredo Villalpando, of Donna, was struck by a Ford F-150; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The spokesperson said the driver of the Ford remained at the scene until officers arrived.