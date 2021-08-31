Donna residents concerned over lack of brush pickup services

Several residents in Donna say a large brush pile has been sitting outside their properties since February, and they're not getting much help clearing it out.

Long time resident of the north Hutto Street neighborhood in Donna, Juanita Ramirez, says she is frustrated with Precinct 1.

Since February, her nephew and next-door neighbor Pablo Ramirez says they've been calling the sanitation brush department. He says the brush came as a result of the winter freeze after residents trimmed their trees.

The Ramirez family and the other residents on the street ask the county to come by and pick up the brush.

Channel 5 reached out to Precinct 1 to determine when they plan to pick up the brush, but did not receive an immediate response.