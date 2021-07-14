Donna residents concerned over mosquito increase after heavy rains

A Donna family dealing with the aftermath of last week's rain is now facing an increase in pesky mosquitoes.

Sandra Garcia says her family deals with the same situation every time it rains.

Her mother, Elizabeth Hernandez, says her Donna neighborhood has had issues with flooding for over 30 years.

"It's been going on for 32 years—, my neighborhood gets flooded," Hernandez said. "They haven't done anything about it."

After last week's heavy rainfall, Garcia says she was forced to take matters into her own hands to try to get rid of the water entering her mother's home.

"We also need help with the ditches because every time it floods, the water usually runs over here to my mom's land, and we would really like the help of the county," Garcia said.

On Monday, Hidalgo County workers pumped most of the standing water out of the family's yard, but water left in the ditches has created another problem— mosquitos.

In a social media post, the county said mosquito control efforts have increased, adding that they are spraying the region daily.

Still, Garcia and her mother say they haven't seen the efforts to reduce mosquitos in their area.